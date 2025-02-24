BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12, Zacks reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.400-3.550 EPS.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

