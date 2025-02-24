Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Buys $125,000.00 in Stock

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,939 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,187.50. This represents a 1.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 5,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $318,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Julian Forrest Jr. Barnwell acquired 3,000 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.75 per share, for a total transaction of $206,250.00.

NASDAQ BHRB opened at $62.37 on Monday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $933.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.16.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services ( NASDAQ:BHRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.77. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.67%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

