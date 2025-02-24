Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $17.00

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, COO Robert E. Hull sold 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,072. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.