Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of F. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after buying an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,456,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,215.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

