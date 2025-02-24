Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $337,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,268,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,070,000. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 73,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after purchasing an additional 41,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,995,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $89.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.