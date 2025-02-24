Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Invests $201,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.31.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. The trade was a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $51.47 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

