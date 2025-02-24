Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Acquires 800 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.82 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

