Boothe Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $123.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.45. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

