Boothe Investment Group Inc. Purchases 137 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $382.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.07 and a 200-day moving average of $369.34.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

