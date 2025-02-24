Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $279.25 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

