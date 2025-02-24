Black Diamond Financial LLC Invests $553,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

