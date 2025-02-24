Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 49,667.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,645,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,045,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596,367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9,727.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 856,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 847,388 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 101.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after buying an additional 540,925 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 910,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 500,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 500,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,294,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,325,000 after buying an additional 442,762 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

