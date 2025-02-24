Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 1,797.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,102 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

