Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 268 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 16,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $116.44 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $118.42.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.