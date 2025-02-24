Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 197,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,242 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,101,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.23. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $115.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.