Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,143 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 207.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 75.0% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $159,409.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,752.64. This represents a 15.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,056 shares of company stock worth $30,225,623. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $98.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.01. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

