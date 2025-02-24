Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,592,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $841,966,000 after purchasing an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,015,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $613,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $304.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.61 and its 200-day moving average is $294.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,155,997.80. This trade represents a 24.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.60, for a total value of $334,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $475,176. This trade represents a 41.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,382,112. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

