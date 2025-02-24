Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

