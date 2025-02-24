Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $416.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

