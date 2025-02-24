BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 22,731,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 67,541,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 12.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 3.17.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

