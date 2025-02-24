Best Lithium Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 21st

Exxon Mobil, Enovix, Rio Tinto Group, Arcadium Lithium, SolarEdge Technologies, Albemarle, and QuantumScape are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks refer to shares in companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining, or sales of lithium. Investing in these stocks usually relate to the demand for this mineral in various industries, such as the production of batteries for electric vehicles and other electronics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 4,686,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,709,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $102.88 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $487.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ENVX stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,024,542. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Enovix has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

RIO stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 893,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $57.85 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.93.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,206,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,250. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 455,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,988. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $143.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,823,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614,771. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

