Best Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 22nd

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, AT&T, and Pfizer are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.44. 71,937,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,522,957. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.35. 12,540,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,679. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a market capitalization of $390.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.93 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,498. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.25. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $141.51 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 14,676,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,051,395. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.49. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $102.88 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,517,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,384,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,600,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,560,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,186,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.42. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Featured Stories