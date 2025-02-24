BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Bought by Quartz Partners LLC

Quartz Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. BellRing Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Quartz Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,960,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $422,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in BellRing Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRBR opened at $72.99 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $384,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares in the company, valued at $87,851,832.30. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,636 shares of company stock worth $15,581,650. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

