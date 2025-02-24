Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA makes up approximately 0.8% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ghe LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

BZH stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $38.22.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.04%. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

