B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $428,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,583,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $78.27 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

