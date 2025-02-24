B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,000. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 42.04% of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC grew its position in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 175,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,024,000.

Get Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVNM opened at $58.00 on Monday. Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.44 and a one year high of $60.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15.

About Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (AVNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in international equity portfolios, typically heavily weighted towards developed markets outside the US. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through securities with higher expected returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.