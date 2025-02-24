B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 532.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,090 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $44.21 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

