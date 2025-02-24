B&D White Capital Company LLC Buys 63,495 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 703.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,495 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,016,000 after buying an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.47.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

