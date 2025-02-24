BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,560 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $191.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

