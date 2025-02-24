BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.