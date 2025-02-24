BCGM Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 2.53% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,626 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

MARB opened at $19.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.08. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

