BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,363 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Mobileye Global comprises about 1.3% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $16.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.26. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.55.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 186.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

