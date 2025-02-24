BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

