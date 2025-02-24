BCGM Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,402 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 637,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,446,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $329,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 678,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 361,685 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,975,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 699,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $5.93.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
