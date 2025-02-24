Barclays Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $117.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $120.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FOUR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 26.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.