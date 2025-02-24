BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

