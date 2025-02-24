BankPlus Trust Department Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $67,700,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. This represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,741 shares of company stock valued at $21,988,532. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.82.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $919.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $931.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 219.42%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

