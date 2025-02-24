BankPlus Trust Department Invests $830,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $416.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $143.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

