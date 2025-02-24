BankPlus Trust Department Buys New Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 121,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,000. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of BankPlus Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. BankPlus Trust Department owned about 0.18% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average is $60.70. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

