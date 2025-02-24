BankPlus Trust Department Acquires Shares of 39,291 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. BankPlus Trust Department owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 160,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $46.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

