Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

