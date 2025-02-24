Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 495.06 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 495.06 ($6.26), with a volume of 2102802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 484.50 ($6.13).

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.66. The company has a market cap of £90.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

