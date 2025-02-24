Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 1576978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBVA. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 514.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,654,000 after buying an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

