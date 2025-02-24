AxoGen (AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

