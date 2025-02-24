Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.51.

Shares of AVY opened at $184.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $178.72 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

