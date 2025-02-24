AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $191.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

