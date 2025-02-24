Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,154 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,187,000 after purchasing an additional 144,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 40.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,874,000 after purchasing an additional 300,520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 9,363.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,942,000 after buying an additional 932,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JXN opened at $81.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JXN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

