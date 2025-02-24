Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 25,767 Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIIG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $21.60.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

