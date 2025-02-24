Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

PWB stock opened at $106.09 on Monday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.58 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.04.

