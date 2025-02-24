Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in DraftKings by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $45.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 532,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $20,379,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,448.20. This represents a 88.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,122.16. This represents a 29.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,160,591 shares of company stock worth $46,945,158. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

